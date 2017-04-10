Jessica Simpson Brightens Up Instagram With Beautifully Lit Photo

Jessica Simpson lit up Instagram with a skin-filled snap that shines a light on her stunning good looks. The pop superstar took to social media this past week to unleash the jaw-dropping photo.

Sunday House on the Prairie livin’ A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 2, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

The blond bombshell captioned the snap: “Sunday House on the Prairie livin.’”

The image shows Jessica Simpson sporting an all-white ensemble complete with a bandeau top and skirt. The intricately-detailed outfit offered a peek at her toned and tanned abs while the floor-length skirt flaunted her curvy figure. The mother of two parted her long locks down the middle and let them cascade down her shoulders. The 36-year-old was photographed standing in an entryway with the sunlight beaming off her glowing skin of as she smoldered for the camera.

Simpson’s followers went totally bonkers after she posted the snap and dished out more than 46k likes with hundreds of her adoring fans commenting on how gorgeous she looked.

When the Dukes of Hazzard actress isn’t sharing steamy snaps from her photoshoots, she has been busy spending time with her family. On Sunday, Simpson took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of her 4-year-old daughter Maxwell enjoying some Baskin Robbins ice cream while hanging with 8-year-old Bronx Wentz, the son of Ashlee Simpson.

She shared the photo with the caption: “Cool Cousins #BX #MAXIDREW.”

Cool Cousins #BX #MAXIDREW A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

Jessica Simpson has two children – Maxwell and 3-year-old Ace Johnson – with her husband Eric Johnson. Ashlee Simpson is also a mother of two. She had Bronx with her ex-husband Pete Wentz and gave birth to her 1-year-old daughter Jagger Ross with her current husband Evan Ross.

The style mogul recently spoke out about her children saying that they are quite similar to her in that they all appreciation fashion.

“My kids have more fashion sense than I do,” she said during an interview with E! News. “My son Ace won’t leave home without a fedora. Maxwell judges all of us on our outfits.”

As for her daughter, Simpson said, “She tries to pick out everything.”

