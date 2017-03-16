Jessica Simpson Posts Horrifying Dolls Photo

Jessica Simpson just terrified all of her followers on Instagram with a horrifying new photo of a bunch of creepy dolls. While the 36-year-old intended to simply show off her daughter’s toy collection, many of her fans found the image to be like something out of a scary movie.

When your daughter has more friends than you … A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Mar 15, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

The blond bombshell captioned the photo: “When your daughter has more friends than you.”

The unsettling image shows a massive array of different dolls of all different sizes, colors, and skin tones displayed across an enormous couch. After posting on social media, a slew of her loyal fans took to the comments section to express their confusion and horror.

One fan wrote: “omg when i saw this pic i thought it was gonna be one of those ‘find the real baby’ and then started freaking out because i really COULDN’T FIND HER!!!!! turns out theres no real baby in there in the first place.”

“That looks creepy!” another Instagram user commented.

When Jessica Simpson isn’t freaking out her followers with photos of her daughter’s dolls, the pop singer has been showing off her stunning body on social media.

This past week, Simpson slipped back into strikingly similar tiny jean shorts that she famously rocked for her role in 2005 comedy Dukes of Hazzard starring Johnny Knoxville and Sean William Scott. Even though the film was made over 12 years ago, Jessica looked just as stunning as ever and her followers definitely took notice.

Simpson posted the snap with the caption: “Hello sunshine.”

Hello sunshine ☀️ A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Mar 9, 2017 at 2:31pm PST

Also last week, the reality star alum also released a new collection for her clothing line and modeled the outfits herself.

She was photographed donning a skintight crop top, ripped baggy jeans, and strappy high heels. The eye-catching outfit showcased Simpson’s impressive abs and busty build. Her signature blond locks flowed down her shoulders in voluminous waves as she seductively posed for the camera.

SLAY, @jessicasimpson 😍 Our #bossbabe is hitting all the right moves in #JessicaSimpsonCollection #Spring17 ❤️ A post shared by Jessica Simpson Collection (@jessicasimpsonstyle) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

To keep up with Jessica Simpson follow her on Instagram here.

What was your reaction after seeing Jessica Simpson’s creepy dolls photo?

