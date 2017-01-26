Jersey Shore Star Jwoww Goes Full Spandex Stretch In New Social Media Pic

On Tuesday, Jersey Shore star Jwoww, real name Jennifer Farley, went full spandex in a new pic shared on Instagram. The 30-year-old showed off her toned figure in black workout clothes after getting a deep-tissue massage.

Jwoww shared the pic with the caption: “Nothing better than an afternoon massage with my @pranamat massage mat & pillow set…I am seriously loving this set so much. It takes care of all the stiffness and tension you build up over time and feels like an incredible deep-tissue massage. I sleep more deeply, think clearer and just feel physically so much better with this set in my life. I’m all about my @Pranamat set. It’s such a simple way to get energy and eliminate aches, and so totally worth it! #mypranamat #pranamat #metime.”

Since sharing on Instagram, Jwoww’s more than 5 million followers showered her post with over 28k likes.

When Jwoww isn’t sharing steamy snaps in her workout gear, the MTV star regularly posts photos of her kids.

On Wednesday, Farley shared an adorable snap of her daughter Meilani Alexandra Mathews with one of her favorite Disney characters.

“Best week ever…never realized I would get emotional seeing my daughter so happy. I Cried a few times over how excited she was. Can’t wait to do this again when her and grey are older,” JWoww captioned the pic.

