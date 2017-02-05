Jersey Shore’s Jwoww Reveals Skimpy Top Selfie

You might think that Jenni “JWoww” Farley was a one-trick pony whose only claim to fame was starring in The Jersey Shore, MTV’s reality show about how tough life can be when you spend your summers in a beach house on the Jersey shore and want nothing more than to lay out on the beach, go tanning, and hit the clubs. However, Farley is also known for giving herself the nickname “Jwoww, which has origins in the name “Jenni Wow,” because apparently many guys said “Wow” when walking past her. Well, check out the photo below and tell us if she’s earned the moniker.

#kansascity ready. Outfit by @fashionnova A photo posted by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Feb 4, 2017 at 8:42am PST

The reality star claims that the photo is proof that she is “Kansas City Ready,” which means she’s ready for anything the city has to offer. One point of confusion is that she doesn’t say whether she’s speaking about Kansas City, KS or Kansas City, MO, so if you were hoping to spot the starlet out and about, you have a 50/50 shot of seeing her somewhere.

Her outfit, which is a plain white t-shirt and a pair of ripped jeans, is apparently by provided by Fashion Nova, just in case you were also interested in purchasing a white t-shirt and pair of ripped jeans and had absolutely no idea where you could procure such items.

Most of her posts on Instagram flip back and forth from photos of her family and photos of herself in the gym, so considering she’s showing off a hint of her toned torso while also documenting a pretty casual outfit, this photo appears to be a happy medium between the two kinds of posts.

If you can’t seem to get enough Jwoww in your life, you can catch her in her latest foray into reality TV in the show Moms with Attitude in which she reunites with Jersey Shore castmate Snooki. And if you need more Snooki, you can see her on The New Celebrity Apprentice.

