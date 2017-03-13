Jersey Shore Star Jwoww Reveals ‘More Puppies’ Workout Shirt

Jwoww is totally dedicated to keeping her body in tip-top shape. The Jersey Shore alum took to Instagram to share a picture from her latest workout session that showed her absolutely dog tired.

The 31-year-old captioned the snap: “Currently dead at the gym…my shirt tho.”

Not only is Jwoww, real name Jennifer Farley, an avid gym-goer, but also she is clearly a dog-lover. Her workout t-shirt read, “more puppies.”

In the selfie, the mother-of-two is leaned up against an exercise machine. She is rocking the humorous shirt with an eye-catching necklace to jazz up her workout look. The pic was a massive hit with the reality star’s followers as her loyal fans showered the post with more than 27k likes and hundreds of comments.

When Jwoww isn’t posting photos during her workouts, she frequently shares pics of her adorable kids. On Sunday evening, she took to Instagram to reveal a touching photo that showed her embracing her two young ones.

The heartwarming photo shows Jwoww and holding her baby son while sharing a laugh with her daughter. The text on the image reads: “As a mom, you want to give everything to these mini-yous. A**holes or not, you just wake up and go to bed, and it’s all about them. Nothing else matters in this world.”

“Somedays my daughter is an angel others she is a [devil emoji]. She is my twin, my mini and 1/2 my heart… As much as I cringe at her tantrums, I see a [fire emoji] personality. she knows what she wants, and will fight for it. That personality creates change in this world, and one day she will use it for good. My Prince is nothing but a precious, sweet boy. He laughs at everything and loves to be held. He loves to be loved, and I hope it stays like that forever. I wake up every morning thinking about a new adventure we can take. I no longer want to waste time or think ‘maybe when they are older.’ I work hard to provide for them, but also to show them things I only dreamed of as a kid. [They] will want for nothing, but appreciate everything they have. They will know mommy didn’t have much as a kid and that’s why she works hard to make sure they have a better life. To be a working, stay at home mom is pretty awesome. #myworld.”

