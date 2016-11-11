Jeremy Vuolo’s Bachelor Pad Before Marrying Jinger Duggar: ‘He Only Had Three Kitchen Utensils!’

Now that Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo are officially a married couple, they need to add a few kitchen essentials to what once was Jeremy’s bachelor pad!

“We had a bridal shower, so we got her little things she would need for the kitchen. Jeremy was living the bachelor life, so he had like three utensils!” older sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard told PEOPLE. “I think she’s looking forward to getting the kitchen set up and making meals together.”

But don’t worry, Jeremy, 28, has good reasoning for his sparse bachelor pad. “There is not a lot required in a kitchen when you eat at Chick-fil-A,” Jeremy explains to PEOPLE. Fair enough!

“Lots of Chick-fil-A spoons. I figured I’ll just get a few more things,” Jinger, 22, chimes in.

“I have seen things in my kitchen and I’m like what is this? So I call her and say what am I supposed to do with this?” Jeremy adds. “I broke the Ninja blender because I didn’t know how to use it. It was hard to break I had to turn it really hard.”

Jinger will move into Jeremy’s place in Laredo, Texas, after the couple returns from their honeymoon in Australia and New Zealand.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com