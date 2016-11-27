Jennifer Lopez Caught on Camera Dancing Like No One Is Watching by Her Best Friend

Jennifer Lopez showed off her cool dance moves and perfect body in an Instagram post shared by her friend Loren Ridinger.

Oops;) I got her again. @jlo #miaminights #bff #booty #breaktheinternet #casatua A video posted by Loren Ridinger (@lorenridinger) on Nov 26, 2016 at 8:49pm PST

The two were out at Casa Tua restaurant and bar in Miami when the J.Lo got in her element and started to dance. “Stop!” the singer screamed when she found out she was on camera.

The fun pictures didn’t stop there. Ridinger also posted a mirror selfie of the two in the bathroom at the restaurant.

Miami nights @jlo #bathroomselfie #loveher #casatua A photo posted by Loren Ridinger (@lorenridinger) on Nov 26, 2016 at 8:02pm PST

Lopez was also caught dancing on her own Instagram as the turkey came out of the oven on Thanksgiving! Maybe she’s getting ready to come out of her hiatus and return to Vegas?

Jennifer Lopez: All I Have will be back at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on December 9th.

