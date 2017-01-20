Jennifer Lopez Posts Scorching People’s Choice Awards Photo

At the 43rd Annual People’s Choice Awards, the multi-talented Jennifer Lopez stunned in a gorgeous black dress. The skin-tight Reem Acra gown showed off the 47-year-old’s toned figure and featured an eye-catching intricate design.

Who me??? Lol… thank you to the fans! I appreciate you all so much!! #peopleschoiceawards20167 #shadesofblue #gratefuleveryday A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 18, 2017 at 7:34pm PST

Lopez shared the photo with the caption: “Who me??? Lol… thank you to the fans! I appreciate you all so much!! #peopleschoiceawards20167 #shadesofblue #greatfuleveryday.”

After six nominations, this was the first time that Jennifer Lopez took home a People’s Choice victory.

“My heart is beating fast. I want to say thank you to the people! Gracias! Oh my god, I love you!” Lopez said at the beginning of her speech. “I’m shaking a little bit, I didn’t expect this. I’m so lucky to be playing such a strong female character as Harlee every week on Shades of Blue.”

“This was a passion project for me as a producer and as an actress, and I just want to say thank you so much for loving the show, for watching the show. I need to thank NBC and Bob Greenblatt and everybody for bringing this very provocative and powerful show to mainstream television,” she continued, thanking her cast, Benny Medina and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. “And to my two favorite people, Max and Emme, my twins: Everything that I do is for you. I love you so much. Thank you so much everybody, I really appreciate this. Thank you.”

J-Lo also shared a photo during her acceptance speech at the awards show. The Shades of Blue actress was photographed smiling from ear to ear as she hoists her trophy in the air.

She captioned the snap of her acceptance speech with a series of hashtags including: “#peopleschoiceawards2017 #shadesofblue #gratefuleveryday #favoritecrimedramaactress.”

#peopleschoiceawards2017 #shadesofblue #gratefuleveryday #favoritecrimedramaactress A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 18, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

Backstage at the awards show, Lopez caught up with some of her Hollywood A-lister pals Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Tom Hanks.

Lopez captioned the photo: “Catching up BTS at #peopleschoiceawards2017 with the amazing Tom Hanks and Dwayne @therock Johnson. Congratulations guys!”

Catching up BTS at #peopleschoiceawards2017 with the amazing Tom Hanks and Dwayne @therock Johnson. Congratulations guys! A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 18, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

Congratulations to Jennifer Lopez for picking up her first People’s Choice Award win, and for looking incredible while doing it!

To keep up with Jennifer Lopez, follow her on Instagram here.

Was this your favorite Jennifer Lopez look?

