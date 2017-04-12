Jennifer Lawrence Speaks Out About MTV Star Clay Adler’s Death

Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence is reportedly “heartbroken” over the sudden loss of her friend and MTV reality star Clay Adler.

A source close to the Hunger Games actress spoke out about Lawrence’s emotions after hearing of her 27-year-old pal’s death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Clay brings Jennifer back to her humble beginnings and really has made Jennifer feel heartbroken,” an insider said while speaking with Hollywood Life.

Jennifer Lawrence and Clay Adler were friends back when they were both starting their careers in Hollywood. Adler found moderate success during his appearances on two seasons of Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County as well being featured on Laguna Beach.

In 2007, the two of them attended the Movieguide Awards together. While Lawrence skyrocketed to stardom after winning an Oscar in 2013, Adler’s career never truly got off the ground.

“It is really sad because she remembers him fondly and never wants to hear anything like this happen to anyone, especially to someone she once knew very well. It’s a shame and she is really bummed out over it.”

According to TMZ, Adler was out with friends on March 25 shooting guns in the desert when he decided to turn the weapon on himself and shoot himself in the head. He died the next day in the hospital from the gunshot wound. At the time of his death, the police said that there were no drugs or alcohol in his system. However, he reportedly had a history of mental illness.

Clay’s father, Frank, spoke out about his son’s death, and confirmed that it was a suicide.

“[He’s] already saved about four or five lives,” Frank said. “Clay had requested that his organs – and he did this years ago when he applied for a driver’s license – that his organs be donated to people. The hospital did say that he’s donated more than they’ve ever seen because his internals were in phenomenal shape.”

Frank mentioned that several people have already reached out to express their gratitude for Clay’s gifts.

“[They were] incredibly grateful and incredibly sorry for our loss, but unbelievably grateful that they’re able to continue living. Clay would have been thrilled to know that.”

When asked if there were any “signs,” that Clay was suicidal, Frank said there were none.

“There were no signs,” he said. “No real signs.”

MTV issued this statement regarding Clay’s tragic passing: “We are saddened by the news of Clay Adler’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Clay Adler’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail, TMZ, Hollywood Life]