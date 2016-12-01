Jennifer Aniston Calls Out Tabloids In Op-Ed Piece

Jennifer Aniston is known for her movie and television career, and also her innate ability to always look younger than yesterday. But it seems that her most recent tabloid attention has gotten to her. The actress recently spoke about her op-ed piece on Huffington Post about how the tabloids affect female objectification.

After she and her husband returned from a vacation, Aniston was immediately swarmed by paparazzi, which isn’t unusual for the Friends star. But this time, everyone was asking her if she was pregnant – which is another question she gets frequently. What made this time different, however, was that the entire rumor was based on an unflattering tabloid photo of her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The fact that everyone was speculating about a pregnancy based on a tabloid photo didn’t sit right with Aniston. So, she decided to address the issue of objectification and tabloids head on.

“The objectification and scrutiny we put women though is absurd and disturbing,” she wrote in her op-ed piece. “The way I am portrayed by the media is simply a reflection of how we see and portray women in general, measured against some warped standard of beauty.”

She went on to emphasize that women are more than just people who look pretty and have babies. Aniston knows that many of the articles written about her are about one of two things, how she looks, or whether or not she is pregnant. And she isn’t the only celebrity, or woman, who deals with this issue.

Most importantly, Aniston believes that people everywhere need to be responsible for what they read and believe. What’s more, people should simply stop buying tabloids that focus solely on these objectifying stories.

“We have to stop listening to them, we have to stop buying them because we have to support each other, especially at this time, to love each other, to support, and to be proud of women whatever your choice is in life,” she said.

Do you agree with Aniston?

Next: Jennifer Aniston Loves Feeling ‘Adored’ By Husband Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston’s Husband Justin Theroux Takes Aim At Brad Pitt In Instagram Message, Chelsea Handler Confirms That Jennifer Aniston ‘Doesn’t Care’ About Brangelina Divorce

[H/T Huffington Post]