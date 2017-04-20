NBA Player Jeff Withey Accused Of Domestic Violence By Playboy Playmate Of The Year Kennedy Summers

Jeff Withey, the center for the Utah Jazz, has been accused of domestic violence by his Playboy Playmate ex-fiancé Kennedy Summer. The 30-year-old model filed a police report in Manhattan Beach, CA on Tuesday, according to TMZ.

In the report, Summers reportedly referenced multiple incidents. However, law enforcement authorities are concentrating on one particular incident from 2016.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the time, the police were called to intervene in an ordeal between Withey and Summers. There was no report filed and no one was arrested.

Kennedy Summers allegedly purposefully timed the filing of her police report because Withey and his team are now in the NBA playoffs against the L.A. Clippers. Summers is concerned for her safety when Withey comes to Los Angeles.

Zack Teperman, Kennedy’s rep, spoke out by saying: “Given the ongoing circumstances, our client now needs to protect herself and come forward about everything so this doesn’t happen to her or others in the future.”

The former couple’s relationship has definitely had its rocky periods in the past. They briefly broke up back in 2016 when Kennedy learned that Jeff took another girl on a date behind her back. The two eventually reconciled and got engaged a few months later. However, they permanently called it quits back in October.

Zack Teperman mentioned that Kennedy and Jeff’s issues have primarily been caused by social media.

“The negative effects of social media have claimed yet another couple,” Teperman said. “While it has its many pros, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc. — it can also create many issues within a relationship.”

Jeff took to his Facebook page to speak out about the cheating incident at the time.

“Unfortunately a private matter was made public,” he wrote in the post. “I am not a cheater, nor would I ever cheat. Went to the movies by myself and picked up the tickets of the person in front of me. Not even my credit card number on the stub. That is all that I will say about the matter and I appreciate my friends, family and followers that know my character standing behind me and never questioning me for a moment.”

Up Next:

[H/T TMZ]