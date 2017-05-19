James Corden Just Revealed The Best Story About ‘Complete B***h’ Meryl Streep

While Hollywood and moviegoers everywhere almost unanimously adore Meryl Streep, there is one person who has a starkly different opinion of the 67-year-old actress, James Corden.

As Corden introduced the Florence Foster Jenkins star at the 19th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday, the Late Late Show host shared a hilarious story about the first time he met the Academy award-winning actress. Corden’s speech was chock full of jokes about Meryl Streep, and he even addressed her feud with President Donald Trump following her controversial Golden Globes speech back in January.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m here tonight to present an award to Meryl Streep,” Corden said. “I remember the first time I met Meryl, we were in London, and Meryl was having a bite to eat with Christine Baranski and I walked over to the table and I said, ‘Hello, I’m James,’ and she looked me right in the eye — and I’ll never ever forget it — she said to me, ‘I’d like the lemon-encrusted salmon with a Diet Coke.’ I explained to Meryl that I was an actor and I was actually about to play the baker in Into the Woods alongside her and she said, ‘That’s great, I’d like the lemon-encrusted salmon with a Diet Coke.’”

“What I’m trying to say is, and it’s time that someone said it, she’s a complete b***h,” he said jokingly. “She is the worst.”

“Now listen, I disagree with almost everything that Donald Trump has ever said, but when he tweeted that — yeah, I’m joking of course!” he said. “It’s great to see someone like Meryl finally be recognized with an award. That’s what I think. I mean, what is she even going to do with this? This is going to be a doorstop for her Golden Globes room.”

At the end of his speech, Corden put the jokes aside to gush about Meryl Streep and how talented and kind she is.

“There is nobody else like her, to be truly unique in this world is almost impossible,” he said. “There is no one like her, there never will be, and there never has been.”

“She’s a team player, and that is incredibly rare in someone so unbelievably well-decorated,” he said. “For everyone in this room, how lucky we are just to be in her orbit for but a moment.”

When Meryl Streep took the stage to accept the Distinguished Collaborator Award, she delivered yet another powerful speech dedicated to her mother.

“Thank you everybody,” she gushed. “I have to dedicate this, because it means a lot to me, it does, and not because I wanted to be a costume designer, which I don’t, but because my mother really wanted to be a costume designer. Halloween was maybe like a religious — no, it was like the run-up to Fashion Week in our house.”

She concluded by saying; “Thank you everybody, I am so grateful. So grateful, and I do honor your artistry. I wish I could do it!”

What was your reaction after hearing James Corden’s story about Meryl Streep being a “complete b*tch?”

Up Next:

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]