'The Late Late Show' Addresses Rumor About Giant Reunion on James Corden's Final Episode

One Direction is not headed for a reunion on the last episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. The CBS late-night show's Twitter account responded Thursday with a message to set the record straight after media reports and social media speculation suggested the boyband would appear on the April 27 episode. In a tweet, Corden's show superimposed the words "false alarm" over a Daily Mail post claiming the boy band would reunite on his last show. The tweet read, "Nobody loves the boys more than us…but this story just isn't true. What is true is we've got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27." After succeeding Craig Ferguson as host of The Late Late Show in 2015, Corden, 44, announced his decision to step down in April 2022. According to the Tony-winning actor, hosting the show was always an "adventure" he never thought would last his entire career.

Throughout the years, Corden has welcomed One Direction, which is comprised of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne, enthusiastically on his show over the years both as a band and as solo artists. He featured the group on his show in May 2015 as a four-piece just over a month after Malik announced his departure. Following an appearance on Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" segment, the remaining quartet closed out 2015 with a final televised performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Horan, 29, recently guested in March to perform his new music on the show. Styles and Corden have had a longstanding friendship, and they collaborated in May 2022 to create a music video for Styles' track "Daylight."

There has been increased openness between the former group members in recent months regarding their admiration for one another. As Tomlinson told The Times in February, he was "mortified" by their split but would still "be up" for a reunion with his past bandmates, who were formed into a group on The X Factor UK in 2010. "Getting back together at some point is hard to imagine right now," he said. "But I'd be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn't have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I'd be up for that." When he accepted the British artist of the year award at the BRITs in February, Styles thanked his One Direction bandmates for their support. "I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn't be here without you. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn't be here without you either. Thank you so much," Styles said in his speech.