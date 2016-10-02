James Bond Producers Want Daniel Craig Back for Bond 25

allowfullscreen <br>webkitallowfullscreen <br>mozallowfullscreen <br>style=”width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute; top: 0px; bottom: 0px; right: 0px; left: 0px;”>

James Bond fans are still waiting to see what’s going to happen with James Bond 25, the next film in the series, following Spectre. Current franchise star Daniel Craig has been extremely frank about his fatigue with the role, but rumors have persisted that he could be making a return.

Meanwhile, fan casting and rumors of possible replacements for Craig have continued to circulate, with names like Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston leading the pack. Well, one of those executives close to the franchise recently opened up, and he let it be known that Daniel Craig is still the studio’s man for the job – if he wants to be.

“I know they’re hoping for him to come back,” Bond franchise executive producer Callum McDougall told BBC radio (via Deadline), adding that Craig is still “absolutely the first choice” for producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Willson.

It’s easy to see why producers would want Craig back, given how the actor has been the face of the franchise since for a decade now, to the tune of over 3 billion dollars in worldwide box office returns. The problem is: Craig himself seems to be fatigued by both the physical demands and publicity obligations – neither of which is likely to change if he signs on for Bond 25.

As always, however, one must save room for the “dump truck theory” of Hollywood – as in, if they want Craig back bad enough, the studio can just back that dump truck of money up to his front door, and before you know it… “Daniel Craig Will Back in James Bond 25!”

We’ll see how it pans out, but would you rather have a new James Bond? Or do you want Craig back for another round? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter @ComicBookNow or @ComicBook