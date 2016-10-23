How I Met Your Mother’s Cobie Smulders Speaks Out On Life After The Show

Cobie Smulders has come a long way since her role as Robin Scherbatsky in the wildly popular comedy series How I Met Your Mother. During an interview with Peter Travers, the 34-year-old actress dished on what life is like after the show.

“I feel like starring in a TV show is such a fun thing,” Smulders said. “You join together and you do this pilot and you don’t want to jinx anything because everyone gets along really well. It was such a lovely group, such a great script.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Just like we had all hoped, the actors were great friends in real life and have kept in touch since the conclusion of the series.

“I see Neil (Patrick Harris) all the time because he lives here in New York,” said Smulders. “I don’t see the others as much because they all live in Los Angeles.”

Smulders also talked about her upcoming action film Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, in which she portrays Major Susan Turner alongside lead actor Tom Cruise.

Cruise has developed a reputation as a bona fide action star that typically does all of his own stunts. According to Smulders, she was up for the challenge as well.

“Well, I am also a very competitive person so I fit into this world very well,” Smulders said. “There was a fair amount of training. The training started about six to eight weeks before we started shooting. I was training by myself here in New York leading up to that.”

One of the bigger challenges Smulders faced during her role in the Jack Reacher sequel was overcoming a leg injury that took place shortly before signing on for the film.

“I broke my leg accidentally the summer before we started to shoot. It was so dumb,” Smulders said. “I tripped in my apartment and I fell. And I fractured my leg so I was on crutches for eight weeks. I didn’t save anybody from a building or stop a car.”

The training was actually quite beneficial in helping the 34-year-old actress recover from the unfortunate injury.

“The training was so intense,” Smulders said. “Tom has an amazing stunt team, an amazing group of trainers. And so it was really the best physiotherapy I could have gotten. I became stronger than ever through the process.”

Check out the full interview with Cobie Smulders here.

Be sure to check out Cobie Smulders in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back in theaters on Friday, October 21.

Do you wish there could be a How I Met Your Mother reunion?

[H/T ABC]