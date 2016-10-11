Horrifying Video Shows Man With Gun Scaring Off Clown

Warning: graphic language in this video!

A horrifying video was captured of a group of men in a vehicle scaring off a creepy clown wandering the streets of Chicago in broad daylight.

There is no word as to where the video was taken and in what neighborhood that the incident went down, but it did happen on the far south side of the city, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

In the video, a car full of men pull up next to the sinister-looking clown character who is standing on the sidewalk. After first trying to engage the clown in conversation, the men proceeded to pull a gun on the clown and essentially told it to scram.

As you might imagine, the clown began fleeing down a nearby alleyway when the gun was pointed in its direction.

Instagram user billion_ballout4, who is a relatively well-known rapper from the Windy City, shared the video with the caption: “On jo jo these n****s sick Asl we just caught a clown in the 100s f***in with people we up in his sick a** @worldstar @akademikstv @theshaderoom @balleralert.”

Check out the insane video below:

On jo jo these niggas sick Asl we just caught a clown in the 100s fuckin w people we up in his sick ass @worldstar @akademikstv @theshaderoom @balleralert A video posted by Billionaire Black #Billy (@billion_ballout4) on Oct 9, 2016 at 4:02pm PDT

Do you think pulling a gun on a creepy clown is the right response or is this taken things too far?

