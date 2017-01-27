Horrific Details Come Out About Scientology Cruise During Tom Cruise’s Alleged Final Level Completion

For any dedicated Scientologist, the Freewinds ship is their version of Mecca. The cruise liner is the coveted destination where members can pay a handsome fee to hang out with A-list celebrities like Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and Lisa Marie Presley while they have extravagant parties.

The Church describes a stay on the Freewinds as “a religious retreat ministering the most advanced level of spiritual counseling in Scientology religion.”

Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise famously spent his 42nd birthday on the boat and was filmed singing and dancing on stage while scenes from his movies played on a loop, according to Daily Mail.

While the 54-year-old actor may have been having a ball, the other guests on the ship weren’t quite as lucky. A former member named Raman Dienes-Browning revealed what it was like to be working on the ship.

Dienes-Browning described how the ship serves as a “prison” for punishing the Scientologists hardcore members, the Sea Org.

When she was involved with the Church, the Australian explained that she endured ten years of hell with five of those years were spent being “imprisoned” on the cruise ship.

A lot of the celebrities use Scientology like a free thinking movement: ‘I’m all powerful, I can bring my own reality,’” she said. “I don’t think they believe that there are people like me in an engine room. They might know people get corrected, but they don’t understand the reality of it.”

“[The celebrities] would come, go scuba diving, have their own cabin, eat in the officer’s mess, have their own waiter and cook, meanwhile Sea Org members are not sleeping, not eating, passing out, and some of them are literally cleaning their crap in the bilge.”

At the tender age of 15, Ramana joined the ship after her parents signed their guardian rights over to the Church.

“I was doing [Scientology] courses from the age of seven, like auditing,” she said. “Some of it would be talking about sexual experiences. No way should a girl talk to an adult man about that sort of thing without it being a qualified psychologist. That happened over and over again.”

When Ramana boarded the Freewinds, her life would go on to be dramatically altered forever.

She explained that one of the first steps while on the boat was to go through her entire history.

“You write out your life history – the good, bad, and ugly – then there’s a Scrutiny Check on that to make sure you’ve not missed anything out,” she said. “So as a 15-year-old, a 45-year-old man is asking me questions about my sexual experiences, and this would go on for days and days, 15 hours a day.”

She continued by saying: “[If] they couldn’t find a room, it was in a dormitory in between two bunk beds. They wouldn’t be all sexual, but they’re obsessed with sexual perversions. This all gets stored in your personnel file.

At age 16, Ramana was forced into a sexual relationship.

“He was onto me as soon as I entered the ship at 15, he was part of the team trying to recruit me,” she said. “It was bordering on pedophilia especially as he asked me to marry before I was 16.”

“I just went along with it, he was a favorite of COB’s, he worked in the VIP lounge where the celebrities and executives were when they were on ship, their private space. If they were smoking cigars and drinking whisky that’s where it’d be. It was like seventies kitsch, marble and white leather sofas, a gold-lined bar, supposed to be really VIP, but it looked tacky.”

Ramana also dished on this shocking detail about being harassed for not satsifying her new husband properly.

“I was publicly shamed and called a ‘f**king b*tch,’ really degrading names,” she said. “I then felt this pressure to do it. I felt totally violated. I’ve had to deal with that as sexual abuse, I wasn’t ready at all emotionally or physically.”

What are your thoughts about these horrific details about the Church of Scientology cruise?

