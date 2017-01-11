Hilary Duff Reveals A New Video With A Scorching Green Dress

On Monday, Hilary Duff took to Instagram to share a video and photo of her gorgeous dress she wore on the previous night. The former Disney channel star looked absolutely stunning in the green ensemble as she burst out of an elevator in the video she posted on social media.

Duff shared the video with the caption: “@instylemagazine #InStyleGlobes #InStyleOffCamera.”

@instylemagazine #InStyleGlobes #InStyleOffCamera A video posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:32pm PST

Duff also shared a still photo of her beautiful green dress on Instagram. She posted the snap with the caption: “Last night…@instylemagazine…@anitpatrickson I loved my green number @rommynajor and @nikkilee901 dolled me up.”

Last night… @instylemagazine … @anitapatrickson I loved my green number 🐊🍏🥒🥑🌴@rommynajor and @nikkilee901 dolled me up ❤️ A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:18am PST

Clearly Duff’s followers were loving the dress as they showered the social media posts with hundreds of thousands of likes and flooded the comment section with compliments.

Most recently, the Lizzie McGuire alum explained that she is going to be switching things up going into 2017. Duff said that she is swearing off dating in this year following her divorce from Mike Comrie.

Hilary Duff was featured in Cosmopolitan magazine recently, and she dished on her love life while talking with the publication.

“I’ve never been a good dater,” she said. “I meet, like, one person a year that I’m maybe attracted to…I never want to be that girl who’s desperate to find a mate.”

Duff has explained that she doesn’t need a relationship as a source of self-confidence.

“I think I’m a pretty confident person,” she said. “I’ve had a career for a long time, but I’ve put a lot of unnecessary pressure on myself as a woman, a businessperson, an actress. I’m like, ‘Am I doing enough?’ Everyone I’ve talked to says you come into your own in your 30s. You feel more secure. I’m looking forward to that.”

