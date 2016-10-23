High School Student Wakes up From Coma Only Speaking Spanish

A Georgia teen is awake from a coma, but with a catch – he only speaks Spanish.

According to PEOPLE, the 16-year-old had never spoken Spanish before suffering his third concussion after being hit in the head at a soccer game. Reuben Nsemoh was airlifted to the hospital where he was in a coma for three days.

Nsemoh’s Spanish began to fade days after he woke up from the coma and began talking with people around him again. He believes he might have subconsciously recalled conversations with his friends who only spoke Spanish while in the coma. “My friends would always talk to me in Spanish and would teach me,” he recalled. “I wasn’t perfect, but my brother is a really fluent Spanish speaker. So he kind of inspired me with that too.”

Nsemoh is excited to get back on the field, but now he will have to wear a helmet in order to avoid further accidents.

