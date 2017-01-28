Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix In February

That dreaded time is now approaching when Netflix removes a list of movies and TV shows from the streaming service.

Beloved flicks such as Mission Impossible: III, There Will be Blood, and Clerks will all be taken off of Netflix come February. Also, bad news for the Matthew McConaughey fans out there because a couple of his films, 2006 romantic comedy Failure To Launch and the 2005 action-adventure flick Sahara, will be stripped from the streaming service.

Despite this heartbreaking news, there is still time to binge watch all of these movies and shows so make sure to head over to Netflix before the month ends.

While there may be a slew of quality films leaving Netflix next month, there are some awesome new movies that will be available for streaming in February.

Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix below:

Feb. 1

A.C.O.D.

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky

An Inconvenient Truth

Ashby

Black Hawk Down

Bratz Babyz: The Movie

Bratz: Super Babyz

Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure

Clerks

Elizabeth

Extract

Failure to Launch

Frida

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Jackass 2.5

Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School

Last Holiday

Mission Impossible: III

Sahara

Save the Last Dance

Serving Sara

Star Trek: Nemesis

The Kite Runner

The Machinist

The Original Latin Kings of Comedy

There Will be Blood

Trainspotting

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Feb. 7

Justin Bieber’s Believe

Feb. 12

Grounded for Life: Seasons 1-5

Feb. 13

Scary Movie 5

The Nut Job

Feb. 15

Brothers in War

Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry

Closure

Exile Nation: The Plastic People

Jack Frost

I Am Not a Hipster

Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Prince of Broadway

Stephanie in the Water

The Man on Her Mind

Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2

Feb. 16

Santa Claws

Somewhere

Feb. 17

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Feb. 19

Problem Child: Leslie Jones

Feb. 28

Clueless

What movies and TV shows are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix in February?

