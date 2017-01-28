Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix In February

That dreaded time is now approaching when Netflix removes a list of movies and TV shows from the streaming service.
Beloved flicks such as Mission Impossible: III, There Will be Blood, and Clerks will all be taken off of Netflix come February. Also, bad news for the Matthew McConaughey fans out there because a couple of his films, 2006 romantic comedy Failure To Launch and the 2005 action-adventure flick Sahara, will be stripped from the streaming service.
Despite this heartbreaking news, there is still time to binge watch all of these movies and shows so make sure to head over to Netflix before the month ends.
While there may be a slew of quality films leaving Netflix next month, there are some awesome new movies that will be available for streaming in February.
Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix below:
Feb. 1
A.C.O.D.
An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
An Inconvenient Truth
Ashby
Black Hawk Down
Bratz Babyz: The Movie
Bratz: Super Babyz
Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure
Clerks
Elizabeth
Extract
Failure to Launch
Frida
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Jackass 2.5
Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School
Last Holiday
Mission Impossible: III
Sahara
Save the Last Dance
Serving Sara
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Kite Runner
The Machinist
The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
There Will be Blood
Trainspotting
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Feb. 7
Justin Bieber’s Believe
Feb. 12
Grounded for Life: Seasons 1-5
Feb. 13
Scary Movie 5
The Nut Job
Feb. 15
Brothers in War
Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
Closure
Exile Nation: The Plastic People
Jack Frost
I Am Not a Hipster
Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Prince of Broadway
Stephanie in the Water
The Man on Her Mind
Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2
Feb. 16
Santa Claws
Somewhere
Feb. 17
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Feb. 19
Problem Child: Leslie Jones
Feb. 28
Clueless
What movies and TV shows are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix in February?
