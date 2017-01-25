Here Is the Complete List of the 2017 Oscar Nominations

This story originally appeared on Womanista.com.

After a thrilling awards season, the Oscars are almost upon us. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed its nominees for the awards that many in Hollywood consider to be the biggest awards.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the event, which will take place Feb. 26, 2017.

Below is the complete list of Academy Awards nominations.

BEST PICTURE

*Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight *

BEST DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

BEST ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel, Lion

Lucas Hedges ,Manchester by the Sea

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

BEST SOUND EDITING

Arrival Deepwater Horizon Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

BEST SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna Toni Erdmann

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Ennemis Entreniers

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode