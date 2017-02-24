Harry Potter-esque Eatery Opens in North Brooklyn

In the almost two decades since the release of Harry Potter: The Philosopher’s Stone, fans of the Potterverse have named kids, pets, species of crabs as well as spiders; now an eatery in New York City is taking to the wizarding world for its theme.

Pasta Wiz — located in the Williamsburg section of the city — has opened its doors to a Hogwarts-esque dining experience, complete with an impressive chandelier books climbing the walls, and other attentions to detail that fans of the franchise would recognize.

Owner Alex Dimitrov told Gothamnist.com that after six years of trying to open his establishment in ‘North Brooklyn’ that his impressively fast-paced place of business should follow in the footsteps of the films.

“It’s like a wizard magical place, so we’ve made it Harry Potter-style. We decorated in a Harry Potter-style,” Dimitrov said. “The magic is making the pasta so fast, and so good.”

Dimitrov added that the food takes about three-to-five minutes from order to counter.

The restaurant offers a traditional mix-and-match method for its dishes as well as combinations it offers a la carte. Some of the standards are “Magic Meatballs” ($12.95) over organic spaghetti and alternative options for patrons like the “Vegan Mediterranean” ($13.95) which has olive oil, garlic, scallions, olives, sundried tomatoes, zucchini, basil, mushrooms and vegan parmesan cheese served over organic spaghetti.

Pasta Wiz would have been open much sooner, according to the article, had there not been fears that Dimitrov would open anything other than his eatery.

“They thought I was building a nightclub. In the end, though, it’s this,” Dimitrov told the site. “Every time I went for a liquor license, people were opposing me. I went back in September for a beer and wine license and said I was making a pasta place—they didn’t believe me.”

