Harold & Kumar Star Kal Penn Raises $300k In Response To Racist Internet Troll

Kal Penn took the high road to wildly successful heights on Saturday after a run in with an online troll.

In response to the trolls hateful message, which read, “Because you don’t belong in this country you f**king joke,” Penn started a crowdfunding page for Syrian refugees.

To the dude who said I don’t belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian Refugees in your name. https://t.co/NOR5P48fBi pic.twitter.com/jtJOsK9GrU — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) January 28, 2017

Penn outlined his mission effectively, titling the fundraising effort “Donating to Syrian refugees in the name of the dude who said I don’t belong in America.” The page adds, “We are better than the hateful people who tell us we don’t belong in our own country, that America can’t be a beacon of freedom and hope for refugees from around the world. We will turn their bigotry, along with the President’s, into love.”

Penn launched the crowdfunding campaign the same day that the country instituted Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees and people from seven dominantly Muslim countries.

So far, the campaign has raised 92 percent of its goal bringing in $460,845, with the money going specifically to the International Rescue Committee to help in the crisis.

