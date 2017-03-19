Happy Birthday, Adam Levine!

Happy birthday to hunky Maroon 5 frontman and The Voice star Adam Levine! He turns 38 years old today.

For many musicians, the climb to the top is a rough and rocky road. Some dreamers find it takes years to see success and fame, but for Levine, the struggle really hasn’t been real. His talent was recognized early on when he and a few of his high school classmates formed a band and released an album their senior year. Called Kara’s Flowers, according to Biography, they had one single out for radio play and even appeared on an episode of Beverly Hills 90210.

Even though the group of friends ultimately decided their band was going nowhere, Kara’s Flowers laid the ground work for future celebrity. Next, Levine and one of his bandmates, Jesse Carmichael, headed from Los Angeles, where they grew up, to Long Island, New York for college. The two attended Five Towns College, a music and performing arts school, for a few years where they broadened their musical horizons on hip-hop and R&B.

Ready for round two, Levine and Carmichael dropped out of school and headed back to the West Coast where they reunited with other members of Kara’s Flowers. They added an additional guitarist and officially formed Maroon 5. Two years later, they released their debut album called Songs About Jane, and two years after that, the project went platinum. In 2005, they earned their first Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

Since that time, Levine and Maroon 5 have produced four more albums and are currently working on their next release, according to Billboard, which they hope will be ready a few months from now. So far, they have sold more than 17 million albums worldwide, and one of their singles, “Moves Like Jagger,” is considered one of the best-selling songs of all time.

Along with his band’s accomplishments, Levine has found solo success as one of the judges on NBC’s wildly popular music competition show, The Voice. He has been with the series since it began in 2011 and has had the winning contestant on his team in season one, five and nine. The 12th season of The Voice is now underway.

In his personal life, Levine just became a father six months ago to daughter Dusty Rose. He and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, were married in July 2014 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com