Gwyneth Paltrow Dropped an S-Bomb During ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Red Carpet Livestream

Gwyneth Paltrow was one of many stars that walked the purple carpet ahead of the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, April 22, thanks to her role as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On the carpet, Paltrow was giving an interview when she was asked about her last day of filming the movie, with her subsequent response leading her to swear when she realized she may have revealed more than she was supposed to.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have an indelible moment from filming,” she said, via CinemaBlend. “I don’t know if it was the actual last day, but we were all together and shooting at this beautiful, on this beautiful lake in Atlanta, and it was amazing to be with everybody.”

“The casts of multiple movies all at the same time,” she added before looking to Iron Man director Jon Favreau, who was standing next to her. After asking him if she was supposed to say that, he responded, “I don’t know,” to which Paltrow replied, “Oh s—!”

While it’s obvious that cast members from nearly all of the previous Marvel films will appear in Endgame, Paltrow’s description of the group standing by a beautiful lake does seem to indicate at least one brief moment of peace, and as with anything Endgame-related said by any actor, it could be a bit of a spoiler.

While the whole cast has been extremely tight-lipped when it comes to any potential spoilers regarding Endgame, a few actors initially didn’t even know how the movie ended due to previous slip-ups.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner, told Entertainment Tonight that he was given a “dummy” script for the film, which will be released this weekend.

“I got a script, but it was a dummy,” he said. “There were scenes in there that I thought we were shooting that nobody ever shot.”

The film’s directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, previously shared that Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker, didn’t even get a script at all.

“Tom Holland does not get the script,” Joe Russo said at a recent event in India, via cnet. “Tom Holland gets his lines and that’s it. He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of. We’ll just, we use like very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene, because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut.”

The Russos added to Entertainment Tonight that they feel they’re doing the actors a favor by not giving them all the information.

“It’s like doing them a favor, because it’s hard to keep secrets, it’s hard to keep your mouth closed,” Anthony said. “We spend all day, everyday, doing this for like, the past couple years. So it’s hard not to talk about what you spend all your time doing. It’s a little bit of a mercy we give them by not giving them too much information.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz