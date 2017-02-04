Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Planning An Epic Super Bowl Party

It’s that time of year again! The one we all look forward to the other 364 days… the Super Bowl! It looks like A-list couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are already ramped up and ready to cheer on the new England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. The Voice judges were photographed in Sherwood, Ca. outside of their local Ralph’s supermarket, after having loaded up several carts full of snacks and drinks, that almost certainly scream “Super Bowl Party!”

The pair rocked matching denim. Blake looked casual in his jeans and button-up black collared shirt. Gwen donned a jean skirt, with a vintage style, over some black leggings that she complimented with some killer high boots that look like Timberlands. The perfect outfit for a bit of pre-game shopping

Tagging along with the couple was Gwen’s youngest son, Apollo, 2, who couldn’t have been more comfortable in his Ninja Turtle Pajama’s and matching boots. Of course, he was keeping himself occupied with a couple of toy dinosaurs.

The couple met while working together on the hit singing competition show The Voice, and will rejoin fellow Voice judges Adam Levine and Alicia Keys when the show returns to NBC on February 27th.

Stefani was previously married to Bush singer/guitarist Gavin Rossdale, and has three kids with him. In addition to Apollo, they also have Kingston, who is ten-years-old, and Zuma, who is eight-years-old. Blake was previously married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert, but they divorced in 2010.

Needless to say, the pair look as though they have quite the plans for tomorrow’s football game. Perhaps they will give fans a little peak into their celebration like they did for Christmas last year. Could there be another impromptu concert by Shelton? Guess it will all depend on whether the team they root for wins tomorrow.

