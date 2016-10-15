Grey’s Anatomy Might See A Baby Soon

On Thursday night’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy, the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital struggled with exhaustion that in turn caused them to be brutally honest with one another regarding their emotions. However, there could be some really good news coming for one of the show’s popular couples!

Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) had a heart-to-heart discussion about their different beliefs and their troubled pasts. When the topic of kids came up, Amelia realized she still had a lot to learn about her new husband.

“How can we have children? I barely know you,” Amelia said.

After a long day at the hospital, the couple finally discussed their deep-seated issues in bed.

“There was this man I loved very much, and we loved taking drugs together,” Amelia said. “One night we took a lot, and the next morning I woke up, and he had OD’d.”

Owen admitted that he had a secret of his own from the past that he had yet to reveal to his wife. “I once choked Christina.”

The couple then decided by the end of the intimate scene that it was clear they were going to be OK. They also agreed upon wanting to start trying to have a baby right away!

“Let’s not wait,” Owen said to Amelia.

Based on the promo for the episode set to air on October 20th, it looks like the couple may not have to wait for long. In the clip we see Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) congratulating Amelia on her pregnancy. However, there’s on one problem: Amelia has not taken a pregnancy test yet.

“I”m never late,” Amelia tells Meredith. “Never.”

Unsurprisingly, Meredith has her doubts. “I hugged you and you haven’t even peed on a stick yet?” Meredith said.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Are you excited to see another baby on the way on Grey’s Anatomy?

