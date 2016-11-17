‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Finale: Alex Shares an Emotional Apology to Jo

Grey’s fans, get ready for this emotional moment.

Thursday evening will bring the emotional winter season finale of the heart-wrenching medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy. In this episode we see former loves,Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) and Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) come face-to-face as they say good-bye, PEOPLE shares.

Tensions have been high after watching Alex beat up Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the Season 12 finale when he found DeLuca in an unsavory situation with Jo when she ws drunk. Jo has since been called to testify against Alex in an upcoming trial. Knowing they might not get to talk after the hearing, Alex bursts into a supply closet where Jo is gathering equipment to apologize.

“After tomorrow, we might not get a chance to talk. I might not see you after,” Alex says to Jo. “I just wanted to say I’m sorry.”

“Alex, you’ve said that. I know,” Jo replies.

“I mean for the things that I’ve said. You’re not trash. Don’t ever let anyone say that. I’m sorry and I — you’re not trash, Jo,” Alex finishes.

Tune in to the season 13 finale of Grey’s Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

This story first appeared at Womanista.