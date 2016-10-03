Grandmother Dies On Ultimate Journey After Giving Up On Cancer Treatment

Norma Jean Bauerschmidt wasn’t about to let her cancer control her.



The incredible 91-year-old grandmother learned she had likely had cancer and that her husband Leo was dying. After Leo passed away, she had the choice of sitting in a hospital and undergoing surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, or embarking on the ultimate journey. She chose the latter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Norma took her son and daughter-in-law along for her epic road trip and visited historic sites like Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon and Disney World. She travelled to New York, Atlanta and San Juan Island in Harbor, Washington, and when winter came she took to Florida to “chase spring.”

She spent her last birthday in Georgia with her family and was truly the birthday queen with a beautiful crown atop her head.

“I don’t know what to say,” Norma said. “It is overwhelming for sure.”

Her journey inspired countless people and the Facebook page Driving Miss Norma, which chronicled her adventures, has amassed more than 443,000 followers.

But the woman who touched our hearts has passed away, hopefully to join her late husband Leo.

Of all the places she travelled to, which was her favorite?

“No matter where we are, right here!”

Now that’s an attitude we can all do well to adopt.

Rest in peace, Norma, and thank you for your inspiration.

[ H/T Fox 5 ]