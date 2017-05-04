Girl Meets World Creator Reveals Canceled Season 4 Plans

After announcing earlier this week that Girl Meets World was canceled, the show’s creator, Michael Jacobs, took to Twitter to reveal how Season 4 would have concluded.

Judging by Jacob’s message on social media, the fourth season of the Boy Meets World spinoff would have had an ending that the fans would likely have found satisfying.

“Grateful to all who have written in support of the show. You are who we did it for. And now to keep a promise: Season 4 would’ve shown that what drew Farkle, Lucas and Zay to Riley and Maya was the deep friendship and respect they had for each other,” he tweeted.

Jacobs continued by writing: “And their relationship was the guide in how to meet the world. Especially our current world. Because to find love, friendship and respect must be at the center of it. Cory and Topanga always knew that. So, as you all meet this world, we wish you friendship, respect and love.

“Oh and Auggie and Ava were forever,” he wrote. “All of us at [Boy Meets World] and [Girl Meets World] have loved bringing you these stories. We hope we have taught you to dream, try and do good. Class dismissed.”

Girl Meets World ended its three-season run on the Disney Channel back in January. The series starred Rowan Blanchard (Riley), Sabrina Carpenter (Maya), Ben Savage (Cory), and Topanga (Danielle Fishel).

After Season 3 ended, Jacobs attempted to find another network for GMW after a spirited group of fans led a campaign to have the show continue on another platform such as Netflix or Hulu. However, his efforts were in vain.

Jacobs tweeted: “I wasn’t able to find a new venue for the show. I’m sorry. We brought our best and hope we made you think and feel. Until next time. Thanks.”

Disney Channel released this statement in January about Girl Meets World.

“We are proud that for over 70 episodes, Michael Jacobs, April Kelly and the talented creative team, cast and crew entertained viewers with an authentic and heartfelt look at navigating adolescence.”

