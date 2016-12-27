George Michael’s Ex Kenny Goss Expresses Heartbreak After His Death

George Michael’s former love Kenny Goss was “heartbroken” to hear the news that the singer passed away on Sunday.

(Photo: Twitter / @people)

Goss issued a statement to E! News about Michael’s sudden death. “I’m heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and long time love George Michael has passed,” he said. “He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man. The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who also loved and admired him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Michael and Goss started dating in 1998 and were together for 13 years, but continued to support each other long after their split. When Michael suffered pneumonia in 2011, Goss flew to Austria to be with him. Goss was long described as the love of Michael’s life.

This article first appeared at Womanista.