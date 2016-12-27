Garry Shandling Cause Of Death Revealed

Garry Shandling’s cause of death has been revealed. The 66-year-old actor reportedly died of a blood clot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In an official report obtained by TMZ, the cause of death was officially labeled pulmonary thrombosis. The clot reportedly traveled from his leg to his lungs.

Shandling also had Xanax and opiate painkillers in his system, according to the report. However, it is unclear whether the drugs were administered when he was taken to the hospital.

The doctors also discovered that the late actor reportedly had an enlarged heart. Shandling’s death certificate ruled that his death was an “accident” and “natural.”

The Iron Man 2 star passed away on March 24. At the time, doctors refused to sign off on Shandling’s death certificate. Therefore, the autopsy took months.

Shortly before the heart attack struck, the comedian had complained about leg pain and shortness of breath. He was planning to take himself to the hospital but the heart attack hit quickly before leaving.

Before being taken to St. Johns hospital in Santa Monica, California, he was actually collapsed while on the phone with 911.

Shandling is most known for his roles on The Larry Sanders Show as well as the critically acclaimed series, It’s Garry Shandling’s Show. He also made appearances in hit Marvel movies Iron Man 2, and Captain America: The Winter Solider.

In the days before having his own show, Shandling made a name for himself as a writer. He wrote for both Sanford and Son and Welcome Back, Kotter.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Shandling’s family and friends.

