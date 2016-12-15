Funko Releases First Look At Long-Awaited Lost Pop Figures

Every part of pop culture has been given the POP treatment by Funko at one point or another. The big-headed action figures have become a worldwide phenomenon over the last couple years, with seemingly every TV show and movie getting their own set.

Even shows that have been off the air for a while have gotten POPped. The Golden Girls, Saved By The Bell, and Friends have all been given Funko POP lines recently.

One show that has yet to get the figures, however, has one of the most loyal followings in television history. We’re talking of course, about Lost.

The ABC mystery drama was one of the most talked-about shows in all of TV, and Lost fans still go back and re-watch it to this day.

Funko made these fans’ dreams come true on Wednesday, as ABC officially revealed the first look at the Lost POP figures.

As expected, the line includes the five most-loved characters of the series – Jack Shepard, kate Austen, ‘Hurley’ Hugo Reyes, ‘Sawyer’ James Ford, and John Locke. These characters were pop culture icons during the six-year run of the show. Jack was the leader of the survivors, Sawyer played the lovable anti-hero, and Kate was constantly stuck between the two of them. Hurley was loved by fans for his big heart and sense of humor, and Locke was the mysterious wild card that delivered the most quotable lines of the series.

Also in the collection, are two characters who came up big at the end of the series. Jacob, the key to the Island, and The Man In Black, the dark and villainous figure that loomed over the survivors.

There is no word as to when these figures will be available for sale, but you can check out detailed looks at all seven POPs in the gallery below!

