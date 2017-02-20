French Media Releases Kim Kardashian Crime Scene Photos

Back in October, Kim Kardashian was the unfortunate victim of a robbery in her Paris, France hotel room. Kim was in the country with her family and friends for Paris Fashion Week when the reality star was tied up and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry by a group of men. One of the items they stole from her was a ring worth $14 million.

The French police have finally released the crime scene photos from that fateful day to the media.

Among the photos, we can see a bed from inside the hotel room, the bathroom where Kim was held during the robbery and some images of plastic ties and duct tape that then men used to restrain her. The French media has also revealed surveillance footage of the alleged suspects in the case.

After the ordeal was over, Kim immediately returned to the U.S. and her husband, famed rapper Kanye West, even stopped cut his performance short at the Meadows Music Festival in New York City for a “family emergency.” The family emergency in question turned out to be the robbery, but that information wasn’t made public until much later.

Kim pulled back significantly from social media sites after what she’d been through. So much so that some people even wondered if she’d ever return, which, of course, she eventually did.

Last month, French police did end up charging 10 people who were all allegedly involved with the robbery. Just a few weeks ago, Le Monde, a French newspaper, published some statements taken by police from Aomar Ait Kihedache, one of the alleged robbers. In the statement, Kihedache reportedly admits to committing the crime, and says it was a “very simply affair.”

Shortly afterward, Kim and Kanye took a trip to New York City so that Kim could meet with a French judge and formally testify against the alleged thieves.

