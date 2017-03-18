Former Howard Stern Co-Host Busted For Heroin And Cocaine

Stand-up comedian, and former Howard Stern Show co-host, Artie Lange was arrested on Sunday for possession of cocaine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia. Shortly after the story broke, Lange addressed the situation on Twitter.

Hey guys. I was arrested. I’m doing great. Physically too! I’m in St. Louis & will be on stage this weekend at The Funnybone! Love u all!.. — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) March 17, 2017

Sgt. Edgardo Cruz, a spokesman for the Hoboken police department, confirmed to reporters that officers did, in fact, take Lange into custody on drug charges.

Reportedly, officers were responding to a call about a potential vehicular breaking and entering in the parking garage of Lange’s apartment building, which is located at 14th Street and Shipyard Lane in Hoboken.

Once there, the officers noticed Lange and presumed the call to be about him. After speaking with him and assessing the situation, they discovered what they believed to be bags of heroin and cocaine on his person, as well as in his car.

It was at this point that they reprimanded him into custody.

FYI The Hoboken Cops treated me so great. Great people. Professional. I thank them for that Now a lawyer tells me what to do! — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) March 17, 2017

Lange has struggled with drug addiction for much of his career. He’s been arrested multiple times on drug charges, as well as for DUI.

In 2010 Artie was hospitalized for allegedly attempting to commit suicide by stabbing himself in the stomach nine times with a butcher knife.

Never one to shy away from the truth, Lange seemed to speak candidly about what happened and never tried to deflect blame. He even offered some advice to the younger generation by encouraging them to choose a different path than he has traveled.

I wish I could tell u how my story ends. I hope it’s being old & smiling cuz of unique memories. But I’m such a flawed person guys. Tryin! — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) March 17, 2017

See u at The Funnybone St. Louis. I swear this life is so crazy. I wish that scared me. Pls don’t be me younger ppl. I care for u deeply! — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) March 17, 2017

Additionally, Artie has been co-starring as a version of himself on the new HBO show Crashing, which stars fellow stand-up comedian Pete Holmes and is produced by Judd Apatow. Ironically, the second episode of the show humorously dealt with Lange’s character having a debilitating drug addiction. No word on if he’ll remain a part of the show at this time.

