Floating Head Costume Is Hands Down The Best Getup For Halloween 2016

Hallow-weekend might be over, but that just means it’s time to start gathering ideas for next Halloween. Now that photos of ingenious costumes are flooding the internet, it’s clear that no matter what anyone did this year, there was something better out there – and it was usually created by something as simple as makeup.

For example, the hands down best costumes this year has to go to artist Ailish Octigan. She decided to go out with a floating, decapitated head. Using just makeup and her serious skills, she managed to make it seem as though her head was floating above her body, her neck cut right through.

The artist posted her photos on Instagram saying that she was “too cheap/lazy to get a real costume.” With that amount of skill and makeup work, we wouldn’t necessarily say that it was easy.

She took makeup and drew a negative space on her throat. She put so much detail into the image that it’s hard to wrap your brain around. No matter how long you look at it, it seems as though nothing is there. Octigan even added the smallest drop of blood falling down her neck for added effect.

What a way to be scary without a scrap of actual costume. It’s time for everyone to start practicing our makeup skills for next year.

