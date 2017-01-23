Flip Or Flop Rumors Continue To Fly Even After Tarek El Moussa Slams Media For ‘Fake News’

Hours after Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa slammed the media for spreading “fake news,” a fresh rumor surfaced regarding his estranged ex-wife, Christina.

According to In Touch Weekly, Christina and her new boyfriend Gary Anderson are having a lot of issues in their relationship, primarily due to the HGTV star’s children.

Trouble between Christina and Gary apparently erupted as the contractor with HGTV is not interested in being around young children, Gary’s close friend told In Touch Weekly. This close friend also added the pairs relationship has a more mentor and mentee dynamic than a romantic one.

“I think it’s more of her looking up to him as a father figure,” the friend reportedly said. “Gary is also loaded. So I guess if you’re already used to some like Tarek who has money, you’re going to go after someone who has money.”

The publication previously reported that Tarek used to humiliate Christina on several occasions on the sets of their HGTV show.

“Tarek found humor in insulting his wife in repeated verbal attacks. Some of his bad behavior was even caught on camera [in footage that never aired],” another source reportedly said, adding that Christina would often be left in tears during tapings in 2016.

Last Wednesday, Tarek slammed the media about all the “fake news” about him, saying that he would start focusing on his children and his work rather than worry over the rumors. Then the following day Tarek shared a photo of him with his children enjoying some quality time together.

Tarek and Christina reportedly split in May 2016 following a gun incident, which resulted in police being called to their home.

Publicly, the couple announced their separation in December, and claimed the gun incident was all a misunderstanding. Then in early January, Tarek filed for divorce from Christina and requested joint legal and physical custody of his two children, Taylor, 6-years-old and Brayden, 1-years-old.

