Fire Destroys Home of Tyler Perry’s Father

A massive fire destroyed Tyler Perry‘s father’s Greensburg, Louisiana home Monday night, according to local news station WAFB.

Emmit Perry, father of the comedian and actor, was home at the time of the blaze. He reported hearing crackling from the attic, at which point he left the house. His daughter called the fire department.

Multiple towns responded, but the building, which Tyler Perry purchased for his father, was a complete loss.

Fortunately, no one was harmed in the blaze.

“I made it out alive,” Emmit Perry told WBRZ. “If it wouldn’t have happened then, me and my daughter would’ve probably been in there, and we would have burned up.”

