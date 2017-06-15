Fire Dept. Coffee Spirit Coffee Review – The Best Part Of Your Morning

There’s a saying out there that the day doesn’t start until you have your first cup of coffee. To be honest, though, that first cup would be even better with just a smidge of liquor thrown in, right?

Enter Fire Dept. Coffee, a Coffee brewing operation founded by firefighters who sought to make coffee for hard working people like themselves. Their selection recently received three new additions, and they each infused your morning dose of caffeine with some of your favorite spirits, including Bourbon, Rum, and Tequila.

If that sounds like music to your ears, it should, and here are a few reasons why you should give Fire Dept. Coffee’s new Spirit-Infused line a try.

To give a baseline, the first coffee poured was the standard Fire Dept. Coffee offering. The flavor is rich but with no hints of bitterness or long lasting aftertaste. If you drink your coffee black then this is a great choice, but if you add various creamers the flavor is subtle enough to go with pretty much any flavor you buy.

After the original, it was time for some Bourbon. Now, as with all of the Spirit-Infused line, this coffee isn’t going to get you drunk. The appeal of it is that the flavor profiles of the liquor is present, without any of the burden of making sure you don’t overspend on Amazon thanks to inebriation overload.

The Bourbon has the most distinctive taste of the three, with the rich smokiness of the Bourbon coming through in your brew. Thankfully it lacks the significant aftertaste that Bourbon can have, and whether black or with sugar and creamer the Bourbon profile comes through.

Next up is Rum, which has a fuller flavor infused with a lovely tanginess that kicks in about midway and then fades subtly.

This one does leave a bit of an aftertaste, but it isn’t a negative necessarily, as it features that same tangy flavor. It also seems to hit the hardest in terms of a caffeine jolt, which will work for those like yours truly who love that but might overpower some.

Finally, there’s Tequila, which is the more understated flavor of the three. There’s a subtle sweetness to the coffee that doesn’t overstay its welcome. It also might be the best smelling of the three, enough so that Glade should look into marketing the scent. It is understated though, but the Tequila flavor is definitely there.

All in all the first three flavors in the Spirit-Infused line of Coffees are all stellar, and you’ll likely find one of them appealing to your preferred taste. This is subjective of course, but the Rum seemed to rise above the others, though the other two were not far behind. The good news is that regardless of which one you choose, your favorite night cap just became a delightful part of your morning routine.

You can order all three of the flavors from Fire Dept. Coffee’s website, including the standard flavor, Tequila, Rum, and Bourbon. Each spirit infused retails for $19.99 for a 1 pound bag, while the standard flavor retails for $11.99.

