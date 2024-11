Who knew octopuses (octopi?) were so incredible?

Ed O’Neil, who plays Hank the Octopus in Disney’s Finding Dory, takes a moment to explain some of the fascinating aspects of the underwater creature. For starters, octopuses have three hearts, and each of their tentacles has its own brain. But that’s just the beginning. We’ll let Mr. O’Neil tell you the rest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

[ H/T YouTube / Disney Movies Anywhere ]