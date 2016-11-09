Fifty Shades Darker Gets Hard R Rating

Fifty Shades Darker, the next film installment to the wildly popular Fifty Shades of Grey series, has been officially given a hard “R” rating.

The MPAA has given the movie the movie the “R” rating for “strong erotic sexual content, some graphic nudity, and language,” according to Coming Soon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first trailer for the forthcoming movie first dropped back in September. The brief clip teased intense scenes of fancy masquerades and scorned ex-lovers.

Returning to star in the film are lead actors Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey and Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele.

In the first 24-hours after hitting the Internet, the debut trailer for Universal’s Fifty Shades Darker racked up 114 million views. The teaser premiered on Facebook and YouTube and smashed the previous record held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“North American accounted for 39.4 million views, the studio said, with the remaining 74.6 million coming from the more than 30 international markets that supported localized trailers,” Deadline reports. “Topping the non-U.S. leaderboard were U.K. (18.9 million), Brazil (12.4 million), France (9.8 million), Mexico (6.8 million) and Italy (6 million).”

Here’s the official synopsis for Fifty Shades Darker:

When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.

Alongside Johnson and Dornan, the actors reprising their roles from the first film include Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Ehle, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk, Eloise Mumford and Max Martini. The sequel will add Kim Basinger, Hugh Dancy, Bella Heathcote and Eric Johnson to the star-studded cast.

Directing the sequel is James Foley (Fear, House of Cards). Once again attached to produce the film is E.L. James, who created the book series that the movies are based on. Joining E.L. James is Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti, and Marcus Viscidi. The script will be penned by Niall Leonard.

Fifty Shades Darker is scheduled to hit theaters on February 10, 2017.

What are your thoughts about Fifty Shades Darker getting a hard “R” rating?

MORE Fifty Shades Darker: Fifty Shades Darker’s Full Trailer Has Arrived, Multiple Partners Galore / Disturbingly Cute Muppets Version Of Fifty Shades Of Grey / Fifty Shades Darker Producer Makes Bold Promise That The Movie Will Be ‘Amazing’ / Fifty Shades Darker’ Trailer Spanks Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Record

[H/T AV Club, Coming Soon]