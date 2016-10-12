Female Football Kicker Destroys Punt Returner

This bad a** female football player just laid down the boom on this special teams play.

The kicker from North Penn High School in Pennsylvania, Kelly Macnamara, became the first female football player in the school’s history after she joined the team during her sophomore year.

While the Internet might have been shocked by this big-time hit, Macnamara’s coach Dick Beck was not. The football coach told PEOPLE, “The message I hope people will take away from [seeing this video] is that girls can do anything.” He continued, “But we’ve always known that.”

After Macnamara made the tackle, Coach Beck says, “The players were going crazy on the sidelines.” He recalled, “They sprinted out on the field to congratulate her. It seemed like they were going to put her on their shoulders and carry her off the field!”

Last year was Macnamara’s first season with the team. The only adjustment that the team needed to make in order to add a girl was a logistical change.

Coach Beck explained, “The only hard part was getting used to her finding a locker room to use when we went to away games.” He says, “There was never an issue with her being the only female. The other players have really taken her in. She fits in perfectly.”

During the game that Macnamara made the highly impressive tackle, she also knocked down two field goals and three extra points. The team went on to win the game 33-14 and move to 7-0, but the highlight was most definitely Macnamara’s first tackle.

Macnamara shared a video the Twitter of where she absolutely decked the kick returner.

Not only is Macnamara an impressive athlete, but also she is a “great kid” according to her friends and family.

“She’s a great kid and she has put so much time and effort into practicing,” her mom says. “But she has always said that having such a good and supportive team is what makes playing fun – if it wasn’t for their success she wouldn’t be seeing the field as much as she is.”

Congratulations to Macnamara for her success on the field, and we wish her all the best with the rest of the season!

