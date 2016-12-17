Father Of Four Still Missing After Three Years Of Exhaustive Searching

The last time anyone heard from Brandon Lawson, it was a 911 dispatcher with a mysterious and hard to understand message. Three years later, the Lawson family still has no information on what happened to their father that night.

During the call to 911, Lawson said, “Yes I’m in the middle of a field (inaudible) pushed some guys over, right here going towards Abilene, on both sides. My truck ran out of gas, there’s one car here, the guy’s chasing (inaudible) to the woods, please hurry!”

Lawson also confessed, “We’re not talking to him (inaudible) I told you I ran into em…that’s the first guy.” When asked if he needed an ambulance, Lawson pleaded, “No I need the cops.” That was the last thing anyone heard him say.

The years without Brandon hasn’t made anything easier for the Lawson family.

“Each day they ask me why isn’t my dad at my birthday party, why is my dad not here for Thanksgiving, why is my dad not going to be here for Christmas?” says Lawson’s fiancee Ladessa Lofton. “My son asked Santa, he wants his daddy for Christmas.”

His father Brad also seeks answers on his son’s whereabouts. Brad ponders, “There’s nowhere to go out there, pitch dark 1:00 in the morning, his cell phone battery dies so he had no flashlight, it’s rocky cactus terrain out there, if he had fell down or something we would have found him in a search.”

At this point, closure is what the family means most, no matter what that means for Brandon. “Nobody has showed me Brandon, if they would I’d go get him and bring him home and I’d put him where he belongs, with his family but until that day I’m not giving up hope,” admits Brad.

The investigation into the disappearance is being led by the Texas Rangers and a Facebook page has been set up

