Family Finds Their Dog Skinned And Placed In Ritualistic Pose In Their Own Backyard

This dog and his family deserve justice for what happened.

The Bauman family let their dog Magoo out for his morning run in their backyard, but when they returned to check on him an hour later, they found his mangled corpse posed in a ritualistic manner near the fence.

Someone had abducted Magoo, cut off most his fur and skinned him before returning the animal and placing his body back in the yard “with his paws crossed and his head on his paws.”

“They must have taken the dog, they did whatever they did to him, and they put him back,” said Susanne Bauman, Mangoo’s person. “That’s what really scares me is that they put him back. What does it mean? Is it, is it a message?”

Bauman’s daughter Julia Sarver is terrified after the brutal acts carried out on her dog, and worries that whoever did it may return to inflict more horrors.

“It’s disgusting. It’s disgusting. And we’re all just completely devastated and in shock,” said Sarver, “I’m scared because somebody who would do this, what else would they do? I think that’s the question for us.”

The Clark County Animal Protection And Control went to the the Bauman residence to collect evidence, but a Clark County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson doesn’t understand why a deputy wasn’t sent to the house as well.

“Animal cruelty is a crime under Washington state law and the investigation of these crimes is the responsibility of law enforcement,” the spokesperson said.

We extend our condolences and well wishes to the Bauman family and hope they find a way to recover from this terrible act of animal cruelty.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the CCSO tip line at (877) 274-6311.

