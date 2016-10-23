Wayne’s World Dog Wins Halloween

Former Miss Delaware Kate Banaszak might have the most awesome dog in the world. Kellan, the Irish wolfhound, has completely won over the Internet with his incredible Wayne’s World-inspired Halloween costume.

A few days ago, Kate Banaszak shared a picture posing with her dog in the excellent outfit. Kellan looks exactly like Dana Carvey with the signature blond wig, and the over-sized black glasses.

Banaszak regularly dress up her 140-pound canine as well as her cat, Matteo, in hilarious costumes.

“We love going to local pet costume contests, and there are a couple coming up, so I wanted to make sure everything fit,” 32-year-old Banaszak wrote in an email to Today.

She shared the photo that her husband took on her own Facebook page, and on a different one for dog enthusiasts. Someone who thought the picture was as awesome as we do decided to share the pic on Reddit, and the humorous snap went viral shortly thereafter.

Many on social media questioned the authenticity of the photo. However, Banaszak claims that she does not even know how to use Photoshop.

“Honestly, my husband and I take Kellan everywhere with us, and we joke that we can’t make it 5 feet down the street without being stopped by someone who wants to take photos or ask questions,” Banaszak said. “Kellan really is like Garth Algar. He’s just enjoying the heck out of every moment and making people laugh without trying.”

As you might imagine, Banaszak jokes that it is hard to even go five feet from the house without someone wanting to take a picture of her enormous Irish wolfhound. Given that Kate is a former Miss Delaware, she is no stranger to attention.

With the photo’s recent rise to Internet stardom, Banaszak is using the spotlight to share some special insights. She is a veterinary technician and manager of a hospital, and Banaszak is speaking out on how she thinks that people ought to interact with their pets.

“In my line of work, I’ve found that many pet owners just kind of coexist with their animals, and that is as far as the relationship goes,” said Banaszak. “I’d love for people to see our photo, and decide to go do something fun and unexpected with their pets.”

Another thing that Banaszak would love to happen is for Mike Myers or Dana Carvey to stumble upon the photo.

“If I heard from either one, I think Kellan and I would bow down and quote Wayne’s World,” she said. “We’re not worthy! We’re not worthy! Seriously though, I’d lose it. I’m a big fan of both of those guys.”

Is this the best Halloween costume you have seen on a pet?

