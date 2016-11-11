Mom Defends 2-Year-Old Son Against Two Terrifying Dogs

A woman and her son were attacked by two vicious dogs outside their home in Anaheim, California. Surveillance footage shows the dogs attacking the mother, who is seen protecting her son while she tries to open the locked front door. Both suffered injuries.

The young boy was in the front yard of the family home when the two dogs attacked. Soon after the attack started, the boy’s mother ran to rescue him. However, soon after grabbing her son and running to the front door of the home, the mother realized that she didn’t have her keys and the door was locked. So the mother stood between her son and the dogs, protecting him.

Spencer Bishop, the boy’s father and woman’s husband, was at work during the attack, but has since seen the surveillance footage.

“It was just a constant battle – five to seven minutes of just terror,” he said describing the video. “She was screaming and yelling for help and luckily we had two neighbors (nearby0. One lady came over with a stick to try and prod them off.”

The family’s neighbor was able to get the dogs away from the boy and the mother. The dogs were then taken away to a location to wait for Animal Control to arrive. As soon as the dogs were gone, the mother called 911 and her son was taken to the hospital. The boy is currently recovering from extensive injuries.

“He has a big laceration in his face, in his leg, he’s had multiple stitches and he had to have plastic surgery on his face,” Bishop explained. “There are no words to explain how you feel, unless you have a child and see your child or wife go through something like that, My wife is a hero.”

The mother is recovering from minor lacerations.

