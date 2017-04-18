Cleveland Facebook Murderer’s Final Words Are Certainly Not The Endorsement McDonald’s Wanted

The Cleveland Facebook murderer’s final words have been released shortly after he committed suicide on Tuesday morning.

37-year-old Steve Stephens was being chased by the police after shooting dead a 74-year-old man named Robert Godwin during a Facebook Live broadcast.

Around 11 a.m., law enforcement officials received a tip of a car matching the description of Stephens’ white Ford Fusion. He was seen at a McDonald’s near Erie, Pennsylvania, according to Ohio Police Chief Calvin Williams.

One of the McDonald’s workers recognized Stephens, who was in his car waiting to pick up his meal from the fast food chain. The employees were on the phone with the police by the time Stephens reached the pickup window.

In an attempt to stall Stephens, a McDonald’s worker said that his fries weren’t read yet.

Stephens responded by saying: “I can’t wait! I need my McNuggets!”

The fugitive then grew impatient and sped off. However, the cops were on the scene as Stephens was leaving and a short chase ensued.

Stephens eventually brought his car to a stop near an old elementary school. When the police officers attempted to approach his vehicle, Stephens shot himself.

Police Chief Calvin Williams gave a statement regarding the situation.

“This started with one tragedy and ended with another person ending their life…We would like to have brought Stephens in peacefully and talked to him about why this happened,” Williams said.

The mother of several of Godwin’s children, Angela Smith, also spoke out. She was understandably outraged and lashed out at Steve Stephens for murdering Godwin.

“He escaped justice. My kids ain’t never gonna get closure,” she said. “He should have given himself up to the police. He’s escaped justice and left our lives in a mess. I can’t take this. I just gotta take care of my kids now that their precious father is gone.”

A man that lived across the street from Stephens named Tony Henderson spoke out about the late fugitive.

“I never quite understood that kid through his entire life, because on some days he would talk to you, and then on others he would be mean and staring at you and very quiet,” Henderson said.

At the time the Stephens family moved into the same neighborhood as Tony Henderson, Steve was in his early teens and he was in his late 20’s, according to Daily Mail. One moment in particular that Henderson could recall that led him to believe “something wasn’t right” with Stephens, who was a teenager at the time, was when he invited him over to see his pet bird.

“He had a parakeet and he had that bird crawl from the cage and onto his finger,” Henderson said. “Then he slapped the bird as hard as he could with his other hand, and the bird was lying on the floor. The bird looked dead to me. I looked at him and he was smiling and laughing as he looked at me and that bird.”

The lack of empathy was particularly concerning given that scientific studies have shown that many rapists and serial killers tortured animals as children.

“Hey, animals don’t make you weird like that,” Henderson said. “He was that way before he got that bird. Heard he used to torture other pets he had. He was like that from the first time I met him.”

