Kid Does Unthinkable And Turns His Head 180 Degrees

The Exorcist has been terrifying film fans ever since its release in 1973. Most notably, the imagery of the possessed girl’s head spinning has been nightmare-fuel for most that have seen it.

Well, if that scene freaks you out, this viral video will surely creep you out just as much.

The 18-second clips shows a small boy standing in his living room and twisting his head around 180 degrees.

It seems to be a regular feat for the boy, as he quickly spins his head back in front and leaves the house.

The original was shared around last year but resurfaced Tuesday after being re-posted on Dailymotion by user by Hechoenver and racking up 18,000 views.

The title of the clip is “Este niño ‘poseído’ gira la cabeza como en ‘El exorcista’,” which is Spanish for “This ‘possessed’ child turns his head as in ‘The Exorcist’”

Watch the viral, slightly-disturbing video below.



Este niño ‘poseído’ gira la cabeza como en ‘El… by hechoenver

How many nightmares will you have after seeing this clip?

