Erin Moran’s Brother Tears Into Scott Baio, Comments On His ‘Man Region’

Erin Moran’s brother, Tony Moran, took to Facebook to brutally blast Scott Baio for making insensitive remarks and even threw shade at the size of Baio’s manhood.

Shortly after Erin’s passing, Scott Baio spoke out during a radio interview where he blamed his Joanie Loves Chachi co-star’s death on her past drug use. However, reports would later surface that Erin died from throat cancer.

Tony Moran was clearly outraged by Scott’s comments as he penned a scathing Facebook post in which he promised to fight Baio should he ever run into him.

Moran’s Facebook post read:

“A special shout out to Scott Baio. I already went on Twitter about you. I hope it finds you. You and my lil sis had a very very brief fling. She dumped you. 2 reasons. 1. She told me that you were more like a lil girl and not a man. 2. She told me that you were tiny. Ya know. Barely a man in the man region. True story! Scott, I’d advise you to get on your knees and pray you never run into me.”

After initially claiming that Erin died due to a drug overdose, Scott Baio has since taken to Facebook to clarify his comments.

On the evening of Erin’s death, Baio said: “The internet and television stations were blasting headlines ‘Erin Moran died due to a heroin overdose.’ This made me very upset and angry. This is one of my worst fears for her, or anyone else. Especially in this business. I was on an emotional rollercoaster. I hadn’t slept well since the news of her passing.”

Baio then says that his comments about Erin’s drug use were taken out of context.

Speaking about the radio interview, Baio said: “I was asked ONLY about Erin’s troubled past due to drug & alcohol abuse. I was still upset and said I felt that living that kind of a lifestyle will catch up with you and nothing good would come of it.”

Scott Baio then blamed the backlash on being a victim of “Fake News.”

“Now it seems every news outlet & tabloid wants to paint a different picture of me and of what really happened,” he wrote. “They’re stating that I’m saying drugs caused her to die after it was reported stage 4 cancer. This is so wrong! Now I truly understand the meaning of ‘Fake News.’ This is crazy.”

Read Scott Baio’s full post here.

