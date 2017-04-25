Eric Trump Fires Back At Chelsea Handler, Again

Eric Trump is still upset with Chelsea Handler after the comedienne shared a mean-spirited tweet about his wife’s pregnancy. On Tuesday, the son of President Donald Trump made an appearance on Dr. Oz and he threw some shade at the 42-year-old talk show host.

I guess one of @realDonaldTrump‘s sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let’s hope for a girl. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 20, 2017

Back in March, Eric Trump’s family revealed that Lara is expecting their first child. At the time, Handler tweeted: “I guess one of @realDonaldTrump’s sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let’s hope for a girl.”

Even though Handler was blasted for the insensitive tweet by throngs of social media users, Eric Trump is still irritated by the incident.

“It’s just sad, right?” Eric said. “Sad that society’s gotten to the point where something as beautiful as this and life and babies and innocence … really gets taken down like that because of politics. I mean, that’s how divided we’ve become as a nation … It’s really, really sad. This is a very special thing and it should be celebrated. When someone spells genes incorrectly, you kind of have to turn your head and ignore it a little.”

Shortly after posting the original tweet, Handler took to Twitter again to address her spelling error in which she wrote “jeans” as opposed to “genes.”

“Sorry about spelling mistake. I meant ‘genes,’ not ‘jeans.’ I’m a little stoned,” she wrote.

Eric has revealed that he has been able to handle the stress of being in the spotlight himself, but it has been more difficult for his family.

“Where I find it harder is when I see my little brother, you know, Barron, or when I see Tiffany, who’s kind of just coming into her own … it’s a little bit tough when you see young children getting hit every single day by grown-ups,” Eric said.

“There’s supposed to be an unwritten rule and, unfortunately, it’s just not being followed,” Eric said regarding the media and others trashing Donald Trump’s children.

At the time that Chelsea Handler posted the tweet about Lara Trump’s pregnancy, Eric’s brother, Donald Trump Jr., lashed out at the Uganda Be Kidding Me author. He took to Twitter to post a scathing message in which he totally obliterated Chelsea.

The note read: “The liberal elite’s real hatred is hopefully to be apparent to mainstream America. (both right and left) Their whole ‘party of tolerance’ nonsense only applies if you fully buy into their dogma, and when you don’t their colors shine. Attacking the announcement of someone’s first pregnancy would seem below the belt to most, but sadly that’s no longer the case. As to the ‘hoping it’s a girl’ comment, I wonder if she knows that said ‘jeans’ (aka genes) are passed from the same people whether it’s a girl or a boy??? Based on what I’ve seen…probably not. So much for the party of science. #JEANous #btw #itsaboy #genes #science #jeans #left #right #hollywood #fakenews #altleft That’s a long one so there’s probably a typo in there. #LetItGo.”

My response to @ChelseaHandler and her sick tweet targeted at our family. So much for the “tolerant left! pic.twitter.com/u8MlDZ4lDn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 21, 2017

